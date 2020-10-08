Daily Dirt 10-8-20
miss doing shows so muuuuuch-- soo I’m doing a livestream october 24th and i can’t wait to be performing agaaaain. get your tickets now!
Now that we have your attention! Here’s what you need to know if you are voting by mail this election: 1️⃣ Follow ALL instructions carefully. If it says use 2 envelopes, use 2 envelopes. If it says use a black pen, use a black pen. Not funny. Not sexy. But absolutely essential. 2️⃣ Mail your ballot or drop it off ASAP. Like now. If your ballot arrives late, it won’t count and you’ll have been naked for nothing. 3️⃣ In places like Pennsylvania, your ballot must be placed in an inner and outer envelope. Put your ballot in the inner envelope, then put the inner envelope in the outer envelope. If you don’t do this, it’s called a naked ballot, and it won’t count. You can be naked, but your ballots cannot. Visit www.represent.us/dont_go_naked for more info (and naked celebs).
Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes working together!?? https://www.theloop.ca/shawn-mendes-is-making-us-think-those-justin-bieb...