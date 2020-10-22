Daily Dirt 10-22-20

October 22, 2020
What a world... The “sinless” are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt... A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude... AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea. Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of #character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback (-- @jimmy_rich )

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr) on

Nigerians have been protesting to #EndSARS, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force known for brutality, physical and sexual violence, extrajudicial killings, extortion, intimidation, and other abuses. Here’s a breakdown of SARS, the #EndSARS movement, and protests. Photo: Google Maps #EndSARS #EndSARSNow #EndSARSProtest #EndSARSProtests #EndSARSBrutality #EndPoliceBrutality #EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeria #Nigeria #Brutality #PoliceViolence #NigerianLivesMatter #EndPoliceBrutalityNow #PoliceBrutalityInNigeria #EndSARSImmediately

A post shared by the slacktivists (@theslacktivists) on