Daily Dirt 10-16-20
October 15, 2020
Nicki Minaj received congratulation notes from Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West, Karol G, Riccardo Tisci & more following birth of her first son:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2020
“I am so grateful & in love with my son...my favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.” pic.twitter.com/1yfBmGKJ7g
Showtime revives serial killer drama, #Dexter as a limited series, Michael C. Hall and Clyde Phillips confirmed to return.--pic.twitter.com/v9KN4CWHf5— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2020
.@TheWeeknd has retweeted @ArianaGrande’s announcement that her upcoming album will be released this month. -- pic.twitter.com/qzMDOI7CGU— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 14, 2020