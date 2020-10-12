Daily Dirt 10-12-20

Fun fact: I never had boobs until I started eating what I wanted. My whole life I hated my small tittaayyys and then when I finally let go of my eating issues, I GOT THE BOOBS I WANTED!!! ---- this is no push-up bra or boob-job y’all!!! IT’S ALL ME!! And you know what, they’re gonna change too!!! AND I’LL BE OKAY WITH THAT AS WELL!! But let this be a lesson y’all.. our bodies will do what they are SUPPOSED to when we let go of trying to control what it does for us. Oh the irony.... -- Did you have a similar experience when making peace with your eating issues?? I’d love to hear!!!

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 9, 2020 at 2:48pm PDT