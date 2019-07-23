Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer

Tessa Thompson Will Play Marvel's First LGBTQ Hero

July 23, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment

She's all kinds of badass and it's Tessa Thompson playing Valkyrie in the new Thor: Love and Thunder movie as Marvel's first LGBTQ superhero. Director Kevin Feige confirmed over the past weekend at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel.

“The answer is yes,” Feige said of Valkyrie having an LGBTQ storyline. “How that impacts the story remains to be seen with that level of representation you’ll see across our films, not in just Thor 4.”

Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Valkyrie alongside Natalie Portman as the female Thor and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due in theaters on November 5, 2021.

We are so ready for this!

Tags: 
Tessa Thompson
Natalie Portman
Chris Hemsworth
Thor

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: What Did TV Make You Do & Do You Know What HOV Stands for? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Did You Ever Have To Work With An Ex?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Which Lion King Character Would You Be & Have You Done The Viral #FootChallenge Yet? AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: If Your Partner Said 'No Gifts' For Their Bday, Do You Listen.. & Brian's Letter To People Trying To Go Viral AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: The Black Cobra Pepper Makes Brian Cry & Chelsea DM'd Her Guy's Ex - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
View More On-Demand Audio