Tessa Thompson Will Play Marvel's First LGBTQ Hero

She's all kinds of badass and it's Tessa Thompson playing Valkyrie in the new Thor: Love and Thunder movie as Marvel's first LGBTQ superhero. Director Kevin Feige confirmed over the past weekend at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel.

“The answer is yes,” Feige said of Valkyrie having an LGBTQ storyline. “How that impacts the story remains to be seen with that level of representation you’ll see across our films, not in just Thor 4.”

Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Valkyrie alongside Natalie Portman as the female Thor and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is due in theaters on November 5, 2021.

We are so ready for this!