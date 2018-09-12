Taylor Swift Poised to Surpass Whitney Houston for AMA Wins
By Scott T. Sterling
Look what Taylor Swift (might) make the American Music Awards do.
The “Reputation” superstar is poised to surpass vocal legend Whitney Houston for the most-ever wins at the annual awards ceremony. Swift is up for four awards.
This year’s AMA nominations found Cardi B and Drake with the most nominations, each snagging nods in eight categories.
Drake will vye for artist of the year alongside Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.
See the complete list of this year’s American Music Awards nominees below.
Artist of the Year
- Drake
- Imagine Dragons
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Khalid
- Dua Lipa
- XXXTENTACION
Collaboration of the Year
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
- Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"
Tour of the Year
- Beyoncé & JAY-Z
- Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
- U2
Favorite Music Video
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
- Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
- Drake "God’s Plan"
Favorite Social Artist
- BTS
- Cardi B
- Ariana Grande
- Demi Lovato
- Shawn Mendes
Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Maroon 5
- Migos
Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
- Drake "Scorpion"
- Ed Sheeran "÷ (Divide)"
- Taylor Swift "reputation"
- Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
- Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
- Drake "God’s Plan"
- Ed Sheeran "Perfect"
Favorite Male Artist - Country
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
Favorite Female Artist - Country
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Favorite Duo or Group - Country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- LANCO
Favorite Album - Country
- Kane Brown "Kane Brown"
- Luke Combs "This One’s For You"
- Thomas Rhett "Life Changes"
- Favorite Song - Country
- Kane Brown "Heaven"
- Dan + Shay "Tequila"
- Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"
Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Post Malone
Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Drake "Scorpion"
- Lil Uzi Vert "Luv Is Rage 2"
- Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”
- Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
- Drake "God’s Plan"
- Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
- Khalid
- Bruno Mars
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
- Ella Mai
- Rihanna
- SZA
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
- Khalid "American Teen"
- SZA "CTRL"
- XXXTENTACION "17"
- Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
- Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"
- Ella Mai "Boo’d Up"
- Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Portugal. The Man
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
- Shawn Mendes
- P!NK
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist - Latin
- J Balvin
- Daddy Yankee
- Ozuna
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
- Lauren Daigle
- MercyMe
- Zach Williams
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
- The Chainsmokers
- Marshmello
- Zedd
Favorite Soundtrack
- "Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By"
- "The Greatest Showman"
- "The Fate of the Furious: The Album"