Taylor Swift Poised to Surpass Whitney Houston for AMA Wins

By Scott T. Sterling

Look what Taylor Swift (might) make the American Music Awards do.

The “Reputation” superstar is poised to surpass vocal legend Whitney Houston for the most-ever wins at the annual awards ceremony. Swift is up for four awards.

This year’s AMA nominations found Cardi B and Drake with the most nominations, each snagging nods in eight categories.

Drake will vye for artist of the year alongside Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.

See the complete list of this year’s American Music Awards nominees below.



Artist of the Year

Drake

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid

Dua Lipa

XXXTENTACION

Collaboration of the Year

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé & JAY-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

U2

Favorite Music Video

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Drake "God’s Plan"

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

Drake

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

Drake "Scorpion"

Ed Sheeran "÷ (Divide)"

Taylor Swift "reputation"

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"

Drake "God’s Plan"

Ed Sheeran "Perfect"

Favorite Male Artist - Country

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist - Country

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group - Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LANCO

Favorite Album - Country

Kane Brown "Kane Brown"

Luke Combs "This One’s For You"

Thomas Rhett "Life Changes"

Favorite Song - Country

Kane Brown "Heaven"

Dan + Shay "Tequila"

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake "Scorpion"

Lil Uzi Vert "Luv Is Rage 2"

Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"

Drake "God’s Plan"

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B

Khalid "American Teen"

SZA "CTRL"

XXXTENTACION "17"

Favorite Song - Soul/R&B

Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"

Ella Mai "Boo’d Up"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary

Shawn Mendes

P!NK

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist - Latin

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Ozuna

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

The Chainsmokers

Marshmello

Zedd

Favorite Soundtrack