Taylor Swift Poised to Surpass Whitney Houston for AMA Wins

September 12, 2018

By Scott T. Sterling

Look what Taylor Swift (might) make the American Music Awards do.

The “Reputation” superstar is poised to surpass vocal legend Whitney Houston for the most-ever wins at the annual awards ceremony. Swift is up for four awards.

This year’s AMA nominations found Cardi B and Drake with the most nominations, each snagging nods in eight categories.

Drake will vye for artist of the year alongside Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.

See the complete list of this year’s American Music Awards nominees below.
 

Artist of the Year

  • Drake
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Khalid
  • Dua Lipa
  • XXXTENTACION

Collaboration of the Year

  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"
  • Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"
  • Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"
  • Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey "The Middle"

Tour of the Year

  • Beyoncé & JAY-Z
  • Bruno Mars
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Taylor Swift
  • U2

Favorite Music Video

  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
  • Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
  • Drake "God’s Plan"

Favorite Social Artist

  • BTS
  • Cardi B
  • Ariana Grande
  • Demi Lovato
  • Shawn Mendes

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

  • Drake
  • Post Malone
  • Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Maroon 5
  • Migos

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

  • Drake "Scorpion"
  • Ed Sheeran "÷ (Divide)"
  • Taylor Swift "reputation"
  • Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
  • Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"
  • Drake "God’s Plan"
  • Ed Sheeran "Perfect"

Favorite Male Artist - Country

  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Bryan
  • Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist - Country

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Maren Morris
  • Carrie Underwood

Favorite Duo or Group - Country

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • LANCO

Favorite Album - Country

  • Kane Brown "Kane Brown"
  • Luke Combs "This One’s For You"
  • Thomas Rhett "Life Changes"
  • Favorite Song - Country
  • Kane Brown "Heaven"
  • Dan + Shay "Tequila"
  • Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"

Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Post Malone

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Drake "Scorpion"
  • Lil Uzi Vert "Luv Is Rage 2"
  • Post Malone “beerbongs & bentleys”
  • Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop
  • Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"
  • Drake "God’s Plan"
  • Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "Rockstar"

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

  • Khalid
  • Bruno Mars
  • The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B

  • Ella Mai
  • Rihanna
  • SZA

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B

  • Khalid "American Teen"
  • SZA "CTRL"
  • XXXTENTACION "17"
  • Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
  • Khalid "Young Dumb & Broke"
  • Ella Mai "Boo’d Up"
  • Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Panic! At The Disco
  • Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary

  • Shawn Mendes
  • P!NK
  • Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist - Latin

  • J Balvin
  • Daddy Yankee
  • Ozuna

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational

  • Lauren Daigle
  • MercyMe
  • Zach Williams

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Marshmello
  • Zedd

Favorite Soundtrack

  • "Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By"
  • "The Greatest Showman"
  • "The Fate of the Furious: The Album"
Tags: 
AMAs
Taylor Swift
Whitney Houston

Recent On-Demand Audio
9.12.18 Edgar's Advice About Smashing ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
9.12.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener’s Husband Cheated On Her While She Was Pregnant! - AMP Morning House AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What If Someone Used Your Toothbrush To Clean The Toilet & More?! - AMP Morning House AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Is Edgar Helping Or Hurting His Child’s Development By Doing This… - AMP Morning House AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio