Disneyland

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Open at Disneyland Resort in May

March 7, 2019

(KNX 1070) -- Star Wars fans will soon feel the force at Disneyland.

Officials have announced that opening dates for Star Wars - Galaxy's Edge will be May 31.  

It's a few months ahead of its twin attraction at the Walt Disney World in Orlando -- which opens on August 29th.

Theme park expert and writer Jim Hill tells KNX that the opening was brought forward because of the high amount of public interest:

Phase one of the attraction opening at the end of May features a ride aboard Millennium Falcon. Phase 2, which opens later in the year, will feature a state-of-the-art galactic battle. 

Disney

