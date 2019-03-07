Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Open at Disneyland Resort in May

(KNX 1070) -- Star Wars fans will soon feel the force at Disneyland.

Officials have announced that opening dates for Star Wars - Galaxy's Edge will be May 31.

Video of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to Open May 31 at Disneyland Resort, Aug. 29 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

It's a few months ahead of its twin attraction at the Walt Disney World in Orlando -- which opens on August 29th.

Theme park expert and writer Jim Hill tells KNX that the opening was brought forward because of the high amount of public interest:

Phase one of the attraction opening at the end of May features a ride aboard Millennium Falcon. Phase 2, which opens later in the year, will feature a state-of-the-art galactic battle.