Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Space Jam 2 Is In the Works

February 21, 2019

What’s up, doc?

According to NBA star, Lebron James has confirmed that filming for Space Jam 2 begins this Summer and will also be one of the film’s executive producers. It’s been 23 years since the first Space Jam movie released starring basketball legend Michael Jordan, so ‘90s kids are definitely anticipating this sequel. The untitled sequel is yet to be announced but Terrance Nance is set to direct and Ryan Coogler, who directed Black Panther, is the films producer.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James tells THR. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.” Looks like we get to see Tune Squad back on the court!

Recent On-Demand Audio
2.21.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Can You Guess Why Brian Got In Trouble This Time With His Girlfriend?! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
What Delivery Song Would You Want Your Child To Be Born To?!  - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
2.20.19 The Full Show - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
The American Cancer Society Surprises Brian’s Brother Pat In Studio! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio