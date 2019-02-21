Space Jam 2 Is In the Works

What’s up, doc?

According to NBA star, Lebron James has confirmed that filming for Space Jam 2 begins this Summer and will also be one of the film’s executive producers. It’s been 23 years since the first Space Jam movie released starring basketball legend Michael Jordan, so ‘90s kids are definitely anticipating this sequel. The untitled sequel is yet to be announced but Terrance Nance is set to direct and Ryan Coogler, who directed Black Panther, is the films producer.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James tells THR. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.” Looks like we get to see Tune Squad back on the court!