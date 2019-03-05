Southwest Airlines Announce Flights to Hawaii for $49

By Reanna Hilario

Wanderlust junkies, listen up!

If you’re ready to explore a new island for as low as $49 one way, then grab a notepad because you’re going to want to write this down.

Recently, Southwest Airlines announced they now have flights to Hawaii with huge discounts. The trips are set to start on March 17 and go from Oakland and San Jose to Honolulu and Kahului. Trips from San Diego and Sacramento will be announced in a few weeks, as well as details about flights to and from Kauai.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve already got a girls trip planned for September. So don’t hesitate on booking yourself a MUCH needed getaway! These cheap fares are here until June 19.

For more information, visit the Southwest Airlines main website HERE.