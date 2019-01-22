AMP Radio Tries Out Sour Patch Kids Cereal

January 22, 2019

Is it sour? Is it sweet? Sour Patch Kids Cereal is the new cereal on the shelves and we decided to give it a try. Check out reactions from our AMP Morning Show, McCabe and DJ Alex D!

Sour Patch Kids Cereal Taste Test

