AMP Radio Tries Out Sour Patch Kids Cereal
January 22, 2019
Is it sour? Is it sweet? Sour Patch Kids Cereal is the new cereal on the shelves and we decided to give it a try. Check out reactions from our AMP Morning Show, McCabe and DJ Alex D!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
27 Jan
weSPARK Lake Balboa - Woodley Park
02 Feb
Surf City USA Marathon Surf City Marathon & Half Marathon
03 Feb
Surf City USA Marathon Surf City Marathon & Half Marathon
07 Feb
MØ The Wiltern
17 Feb
Snow Valley Snow Valley