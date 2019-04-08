Solange Cancels Coachella Set Upon "Major Production Delays"

Singer and song-writer, Solange, cancels her Coachella sets less than a week prior to the start of the festival. The update was announced yesterday on the official Coachella Twitter account stating, "Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunatley no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future." The singer has yet to make any personal comments about the performance cancellations.

Solange recently debuted her latest album, When I Get Home. Prior to this album release Solange had fans enthralled with her 2016 album, A Seat at the Table, which features "Cranes in the Sky" and "Don't Touch My Hair."

We look forward to seeing Solange at future festivals, and anxiously await to see who will take her place at this year's festival.