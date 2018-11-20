A Snoop Dogg Thanksgiving

By: Yasmin Cortez



It’s that time of year again, THANKSGIVING. The real question isn’t what to buy on Black Friday or how to deal with your in-laws during the feisty feast. It’s what dish to bring to impress everyone and trick into thinking you have your life together.

Take a deep breath and let Snoop Dogg take the wheel.

Wait, what? Snoop Dogg? What does he have anything to do with the holy holiday of seeing how much mashed potatoes I can stuff in my mouth while still claiming room for dessert?

"Trust your big homie. This is the best cookbook ever made. And now it’s in your hands. So put one in the air right quick . . . contemplate the possibilities and then figure out whatcha gonna make first," proclaims Snoop Dogg in his new cookbook, 'From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen.'

The Dogg delivers with these recipes and adds in personal handpicked playlists to listen to while cooking! This book is just in time for the holidays where he shares tips he learned from Martha Stewart, his secrets on to how to take Gin and Juice to the next level and what are the best Thanksgiving dishes.

"Thanksgiving is one of the most important cooking days of the year. It’s real important that you have a great chef in the kitchen on T-Day. I’m talking about your momma, your auntie . . . someone who knows just how much cheese to put in that macaroni, or who makes the perfect gravy to cover your whole plate. I just so happen to have learned all the greatest Broadus family recipes from my grandmas, cousins, you name it. Some of these recipes weren’t easy to come by—you know the family ain’t trying to give up their secrets! Well, I struggled to get ‘em so you don’t have to. Your turkey will never be dry and your sides will never be flavorless if you follow Tha Dogg’s lead!"

Check out some favorite recipes:

Suited and Booted Loaded Nachos​

Antonis Achilleos

Snoop Dogg loves Thanksgiving and offers some great advice on how you can contribute to the dinner table.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, because it’s a double-hitter—you got good food and you got good football on the same day. I got a game-day menu in my book with plenty of munchies you can make before the main event. The best are the Suited and Booted loaded nachos. So easy and cheesy. All you do is spread your favorite chips on a baking pan, load ’em up with toppings, and bake in the oven. One pan slam.”

Snoops adds a mountain load of toppings on his sizzling platter of chips which includes but is not limited to well-spiced ground beef, corn, black beans, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and smashed avocado. “If you really wanna get your chips dipped and whipped, don’t just settle for some bland sauces,” he says.



Ain’t No Jive Herbed Turkey and Gravy

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Snoop is no stranger to the power of a delicious turkey. In the past he has helped with giving away free meals and full turkeys to locals in Inglewood, Calif. for Thanksgiving.

Now in his cookbook he gives details on how to take that bird to the next level.

“I always keep OJ in the fridge and oranges in my kitchen. Martha makes a lot of recipes with lemon, and it just made sense for me to use oranges since I love the flavor, and ooh-wee does it work for turkey.”

“I’m always lookin’ for ways to use all kinds of herbs. Don’t they make everything better?” he continues. “I don’t get down with no bland turkey, and unless you add plenty of herbs in a thick rich coat of butter, nobody is getting excited about that bird. It’s the main event. It better have all that flavor.”

My My My Sweet Potato Pie

The Washington Post/The Washington Post

Snoop Dogg is Team Sweet Potato Pie as opposed to Team Pumpkin Pie and includes a recipe in his book for his one true love of pie.

"These days it's like everyone is into pumpkin spice. But you know how we do it—you can skip me with all that pumpkin nonsense. This is a real hood staple. Like my main guy Domino would say, “My my my, can I get a piece of that sweet potato pie?”

OG Fried Bologna Sandwich

Chronicle Books

We all know the feeling of waiting patiently for hours before dinner is done. Snoop has this great idea for this mountain high sandwich that will definitely hold you until the real dinner begins.

“I had the bright idea of throwing that bologna in a frying pan. Fry that Oscar Meyer up with some cheese, and you’re on your way to a bomb meal.” He piles the bologna and cheese on toasted bread with yellow mustard, and slides in barbecue potato chips—“as many as you and your sandwich can handle.”

Ingredients (Serves 1)

3 slices bologna

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 slices white bread

1 tsp yellow mustard

3 slices American cheese

Barbecue potato chips, as many as you want.

1. Place the bologna on a cutting board and cut one slit from the middle to the edge of each slice.

2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Swirl the skillet to cover the bottom completely. When the skillet is hot and the foam has subsided, add the bread. Lightly toast for about 2 minutes per side, or until golden. Transfer to a cutting board and spread the mustard on one slice of bread.

3. Return the skillet to the heat and add the bologna in a single layer. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the edges are golden and crisp. Flip the bologna and top each slice with the American cheese. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes more, or until the cheese starts to melt.

4. Place the fried bologna and cheese on the toasted bread slice without mustard and top with as many chips as you and your sandwich can handle.

5. Close the sandwich, placing the other bread slice, mustard-side down, on top. Go to town.

Remix Gin and Juice

Antonis Achilleos

Snoop Dogg finally gave the secret recipe on how to sip on your own Gin and Juice (laid back!) What would be better than to impress everyone with your drink mixing skills at the Thanksgiving table!

“Everyone knows Gin and Juice is my drink of choice,” Snoop says.

“After the original comes the remix. After 25 years of mixing that Tanqueray with the OJ, it was time to put a fresh twist on the classic. And boy, did I do it with the Tanqueray “Laid Back!” We still add a splash of juice, only now we hit it with that pineapple to give the whole thang a tropical vibe. To get extra lit, we top it all off with some of that Cîroc vodka. Bingo—Gin and Juice 2.0."

Ingredients (Serves 1)

1 oz [30 ml> gin (Tanqueray, preferably), 1 oz [30 ml> apple-flavoured vodka, 2 oz [60 ml> pineapple juice, Pineapple leaves and a lime wheel, for garnishing.

Method

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the gin, vodka, and pineapple juice. Stir.

2. Strain into a rocks glass and garnish with the pineapple leaves and lime wheel. Serve immediately.

M.O.P: Mash Out Potatoes Recipe

Chronicle Books

Snoop Dogg explains in his book the best way to eat mashed potatoes in his book.

“This is where you load up that plate, and make sure you’re getting ready for the coming cold season. Even in Cali, in November the weather starts to dip, so no need to keep that beach bod. Just as well, ’cause you know I add that cream to give my mash that classic, buttery texture. It’s the holidays—relax your mind and let your conscious be free.”

“Mayonnaise is another thing I always keep in the fridge. Adding it to mashed potatoes makes them taste so whipped and all fluffy, you wouldn’t believe it. Just don’t over-mash or it gets sticky.”

Ingredients (Serves 8)

Salt

4 lb. Russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and quartered

4 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 ½ cups heavy cream

½ cup mayonnaise

Freshly ground pepper

Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook over medium high heat until tender, 20-25 minutes. Drain and cover with a damp towel.

Set the pot over medium heat and melt the butter. Add cream and mayonnaise and whisk until smooth.

Return potatoes to the pot. Using a masher, mash to combine. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Pork Chop Shop with Sweet Potato Mash and Spinach

Snoop Dogg gave the ultimate Thanksgiving recipe to take to grandma's house and impress her. After this no one will ask if you have a boyfriend/girlfriend and simply think you have your whole life together.

"This one is a stick-to-your-ribs must have for any comfort food connoisseur. We don’t discriminate—I like lean and mean pork chops but this calls for those big, fat daddy, thick country chops. And whether you get down with some Kansas City sauce or make your own to slap on those chops really don’t matter. You’ll be picking that bone clean in no time fliz-at."

Ingredients (Serves 4)

FOR THE SWEET POTATO MASH:

4 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-in [2.5-cm> chunks

4 garlic cloves, peeled

5 Tbsp [70 g> unsalted butter, at room temperature

Salt

Cracked black pepper

FOR THE PORK CHOPS:

4 (about 1 lb [455 g> total) bone-in pork chops (1 in [2.5 cm> thick)

2 tsp sweet paprika 1 / 2 tsp cayenne pepper

Salt

Cracked black pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil

FOR THE BARBECUE SAUCE:

1 / 2 cup [150 g> apricot jam

1 / 4 cup [65 g> ketchup

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp yellow mustard

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 / 2 tsp red pepper flakes

FOR THE SPINACH:

1 Tbsp olive oil

8 cups [160 g> loosely packed fresh baby spinach leaves

1 lemon

TO MAKE THE SWEET POTATO MASH: In a large saucepan, combine the sweet potatoes and garlic. Cover with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover the pan and cook for 16 to 20 minutes until the sweet potatoes are tender, testing with a fork.

TO MAKE THE PORK CHOPS:

1. While the sweet potatoes cook, sprinkle the pork chops evenly with the paprika and cayenne. Season with salt and pepper.

2. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 1 Tbsp of olive oil. Swirl the skillet to cover the bottom completely. When the skillet is hot, add two pork chops. Cook for about 4 minutes until golden. Flip and cook the other side for about 4 minutes more until golden. Remove from the skillet and tent loosely with aluminum foil to keep warm. Return the skillet to the heat and heat the remaining 1 Tbsp of olive oil. Cook the remaining two pork chops.

TO MAKE THE BARBECUE SAUCE:

1. While the pork chops cook, in a small bowl, stir together, the jam, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, vinegar, and red pepper flakes. 2. Return the first two chops to the skillet. Pour the sauce over all the pork chops. Continue cooking for about 2 minutes more, turning the pork in the glaze as it thickens, until the pork is glazed in the sauce and cooked through. Remove the skillet from the heat and let the pork chops rest in the sauce.

TO FINISH THE SWEET POTATO MASH: Drain the sweet potatoes and garlic in a colander and transfer to a large bowl. Reserve the saucepan. Add the butter to the sweet potatoes and mash until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

TO MAKE THE SPINACH:

1. Wipe the reserved saucepan dry with paper towels. Add the olive oil and place the pan over medium-high heat for 1 minute.

2. Add the spinach. Cook, stirring, until slightly wilted, about 1 minute.

3. Using a rasp-style grater, grate half the lemon’s zest over the spinach. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze its juice over the spinach as well. Season with salt, stir to combine, and cook for 30 seconds more.

Remove the pan from the heat. Divide the sweet potato mash among four serving plates and top each mound with a pork chop and some barbecue sauce. Spoon the spinach next to the chops and mash and serve hot.

Chronicle Books

From Crook to Cook is available in most bookstores and on Google Play.