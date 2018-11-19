SkiDazzle 2018 - What You Missed

November 19, 2018

Ski Dazzle® 2018 did not disappoint!

The 55th Annual presentation of North America’s Largest Consumer Ski & Snowboard Show & Sale took over the Los Angeles Convention Center! 

The Ski Dazzle Ski + Snowboard Show featured $6,000,000 worth of gear and apparel at huge discounts at the LA Convention Center.

One of the special features of the event was the fireside chats with industry experts.

Fireside chats were held throughout the event. There was a huge $6 million equipment sale with discounts up to 70% off, and every adult admission included a free lift ticket.

With unique exibitions and great deals there was something for everyone! 

Ski City had an on-site offer for an extra day on the slopes with the purchase of a Ski City Super Pass.

Snow Valley Mountain Resort offered 4 days of lift tickets for $99.

Looks like SkiDazzle was literally amazing!

One attendee won three free lift tickets to Brian Head, got one free lift ticket to a number of resorts, and won a free 3 day, two night, round trip airfare and hotel stay to South Lake Tahoe including ski lift tickets for two, on top of discounted gear.

We're looking forward to next year!

