SkiDazzle 2018 - What You Missed
Ski Dazzle® 2018 did not disappoint!
The 55th Annual presentation of North America’s Largest Consumer Ski & Snowboard Show & Sale took over the Los Angeles Convention Center!
One of the special features of the event was the fireside chats with industry experts.
With unique exibitions and great deals there was something for everyone!
Looks like SkiDazzle was literally amazing!
So turns out #skidazzle is literally amazing. I won three free lift tickets to Brian’s head. Got one free lift ticket to a number of amazing resorts, and got a free 3 day, two night, round trip air fair and hotel stay to South Lake Tahoe including ski lift tickets for two... on top of some great and discounted gear. Why haven’t I been going to this thing my whole life? Hahaha. Had an amazing day overall! Much needed.
We're looking forward to next year!