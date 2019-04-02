The "Sit Up For Autism Challenge" Is Going Viral

Today marks World Autism Day and the start of Autism Awareness Month.

Autism Speaks has created a challenge to shine a light on autism. The 11 sit ups represent that every 11 minutes another family learn their child has autism.

The challenge asks participants to accept the challenge by:

Recording yourself doing 11 Situps. As long as you get them done, you can do them any way or anywhere you'd like.

Do them with friends, a group, a team or by yourself.

Upload your video on to Social Media.

Tag the foundation on all of your Social Media posts (@situpforautismchallenge & #situpforautismchallenge - on both Facebook and Instagram) and tag the people or group you are challenging.

If you rather not complete the challenge, please donate $11 to situpforautismchallenge.com (Autism Speaks)

The challenge will only last for 24 hours. Get your sit-ups on to spread awareness!

Who will you do the challenge with?