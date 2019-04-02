The "Sit Up For Autism Challenge" Is Going Viral

#AutismAwarenessDay

April 2, 2019

Today marks World Autism Day and the start of Autism Awareness Month. 

Autism Speaks has created a challenge to shine a light on autism. The 11 sit ups represent that every 11 minutes another family learn their child has autism.

The challenge asks participants to accept the challenge by: 

  • Recording yourself doing 11 Situps. As long as you get them done, you can do them any way or anywhere you'd like.
  • Do them with friends, a group, a team or by yourself.
  • Upload your video on to Social Media.
  • Tag the foundation on all of your Social Media posts (@situpforautismchallenge & #situpforautismchallenge - on both Facebook and Instagram) and tag the people or group you are challenging. 
  • If you rather not complete the challenge, please donate $11 to situpforautismchallenge.com (Autism Speaks)

The challenge will only last for 24 hours. Get your sit-ups on to spread awareness! 

Today is World Autism Awareness Day-- The #AMPMorningShow is wearing blue in hopes to raise awareness & acceptance! ---- #WAAD #WorldAutismAwarenessDay

A post shared by 97.1 AMP Radio (@971ampradio) on

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED---- • I “light it up blue” for World Autism Awareness Day and took on the @situpforautismchallenge. • The "Sit Up for Autism Challenge" asks people to do 11 sit-ups in honor of every 11 minutes where another family learns their child has autism. • I now challenge @wflagayleguyardo, @melissamarinotv and @wflajana to sit up for autism! • Want to get involved? Join our @wfla and @great38tampabay walk team with @autismspeaks @autismspeaks_fl ! • #situpforautismchallenge #situpforautism #worldautismday #autismawareness #lightitupblue #autism #blue #challengeaccepted #tampa #florida #autismspeaks #macdonaldtrainingcenter #situps #fitness #workout

A post shared by L I L A G R O S S (@lilagross) on

Who will you do the challenge with? 

Tags: 
autism
autism awareness
blue
sit ups
work out
sit up challenge
awareness month
nation wide
campaign
viral
trending

