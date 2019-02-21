SHAWN MENDES ANNOUNCES ALESSIA CARA AS SPECIAL GUEST ON US, UK AND EUROPEAN TOUR STOPS

Shawn Mendes Adds 2nd Date To Staples Center

Plus Adds Alessia Cara As His Special Guest

February 21, 2019

Good news! Shawn Mendes has added a 2nd date to Staples Center, July 6th, 2019. Pre-Sale info below!

GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes is adding dates to his already announced arena and stadium tour in support of his self-titled album with 16 additional shows on the North American leg. Second shows have been added in Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, Boston, Montreal and Brooklyn. Shawn also announced that special guest Alessia Cara will join him on his US, UK and Europe tour stops. “Shawn Mendes: The Tour” will mark his third global headline tour, kicking off on March 7, 2019 in Europe and running through the Fall with over 95 dates spanning across North, Central and South America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, with more dates still to be announced.

FirstAccess Fan Presales begin February 23rd at 10am local time and General Fan Presales begin February 24th at 10am local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public in the U.S., beginning Saturday, February 23 at 10am local time through Friday, March 1 at 10pm local time, and in Canada, beginning Monday, February 25 at 10am local time through Friday, March 1 at 10pm local time.  Public Onsale begins March 2nd at 10am local time. For presale info, including how to access the FirstAccess and General Fan Presale windows beginning Saturday, February 23rd and Sunday, February 24th respectively, head to ShawnAccess.com or the ShawnAccess app. Once you've downloaded the app, you can get a presale code simply by clicking your tour date and copying the code. The FirstAccess Fan Presale is the first chance to get presale tickets & VIP packages to the tour by simply adding a Shawn Mendes Tour Passport to your order at checkout. The General Fan Presale will also be available to all ShawnAccess members and provides early access to tickets & VIP Packages ahead of the Public Onsale. For those who purchase tickets, a limited number of Ticketless VIP Upgrades will be made available Friday, March 8th to the general public.

For all tour dates and ticket info please visit:

http://www.shawnmendesthetour.com

 

NORTH AMERICA (Newly added dates in bold) with Alessia Cara (US only)

06/12/2019

Portland, OR

Moda Center

06/14/2019

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena†

06/16/2019

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place†

06/17/2019

Saskatoon, SK

SaskTel Centre†*

06/19/2019

Winnipeg, MB

Bell MTS Place†

06/21/2019

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

06/22/2019

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

06/24/2019

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena*

06/25/2019

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum*

06/27/2019

Chicago, IL

Allstate Arena

06/28/2019

Chicago, IL

Allstate Arena*

06/30/2019

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

07/02/2019

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

07/05/2019

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center

07/06/2019

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center*

07/08/2019

San Diego, CA

Pechanga Arena San Diego

07/09/2019

Glendale, AZ

Gila River Arena

07/11/2019

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

07/13/2019

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena

07/14/2019

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena*

07/16/2019

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivant Smart Home Arena

07/19/2019

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

07/20/2019

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

07/22/2019

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

07/23/2019

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

07/25/2019

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

07/27/2019

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

07/28/2019

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

07/30/2019

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

07/31/2019

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

08/02/2019

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

08/03/2019

Louisville, KY

KFC YUM! Center*

08/05/2019

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

08/06/2019

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

08/10/2019

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

08/11/2019

Newark NJ

Prudential Center*

08/13/2019

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

08/15/2019

Boston, MA

TD Garden

08/16/2019

Boston, MA

TD Garden*

08/18/2019

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre†*

08/20/2019

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre†*

08/21/2019

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre†

08/23/2019

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center*

08/24/2019

Brooklyn, NY

Barclays Center

08/26/2019

Columbus, OH

Nationwide Arena*

08/28/2019

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center*

08/30/2019

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena*

08/31/2019

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena*

09/06/2019

Toronto, ON

Rogers Centre†

 

 

Shawn Mendes

