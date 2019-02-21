Shawn Mendes Adds 2nd Date To Staples Center

Good news! Shawn Mendes has added a 2nd date to Staples Center, July 6th, 2019. Pre-Sale info below!

GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes is adding dates to his already announced arena and stadium tour in support of his self-titled album with 16 additional shows on the North American leg. Second shows have been added in Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, Boston, Montreal and Brooklyn. Shawn also announced that special guest Alessia Cara will join him on his US, UK and Europe tour stops. “Shawn Mendes: The Tour” will mark his third global headline tour, kicking off on March 7, 2019 in Europe and running through the Fall with over 95 dates spanning across North, Central and South America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, with more dates still to be announced.

FirstAccess Fan Presales begin February 23rd at 10am local time and General Fan Presales begin February 24th at 10am local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public in the U.S., beginning Saturday, February 23 at 10am local time through Friday, March 1 at 10pm local time, and in Canada, beginning Monday, February 25 at 10am local time through Friday, March 1 at 10pm local time. Public Onsale begins March 2nd at 10am local time. For presale info, including how to access the FirstAccess and General Fan Presale windows beginning Saturday, February 23rd and Sunday, February 24th respectively, head to ShawnAccess.com or the ShawnAccess app. Once you've downloaded the app, you can get a presale code simply by clicking your tour date and copying the code. The FirstAccess Fan Presale is the first chance to get presale tickets & VIP packages to the tour by simply adding a Shawn Mendes Tour Passport to your order at checkout. The General Fan Presale will also be available to all ShawnAccess members and provides early access to tickets & VIP Packages ahead of the Public Onsale. For those who purchase tickets, a limited number of Ticketless VIP Upgrades will be made available Friday, March 8th to the general public.

For all tour dates and ticket info please visit:

http://www.shawnmendesthetour.com

NORTH AMERICA (Newly added dates in bold) with Alessia Cara (US only)