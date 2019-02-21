Shawn Mendes Adds 2nd Date To Staples Center
Plus Adds Alessia Cara As His Special Guest
Good news! Shawn Mendes has added a 2nd date to Staples Center, July 6th, 2019. Pre-Sale info below!
GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes is adding dates to his already announced arena and stadium tour in support of his self-titled album with 16 additional shows on the North American leg. Second shows have been added in Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, Boston, Montreal and Brooklyn. Shawn also announced that special guest Alessia Cara will join him on his US, UK and Europe tour stops. “Shawn Mendes: The Tour” will mark his third global headline tour, kicking off on March 7, 2019 in Europe and running through the Fall with over 95 dates spanning across North, Central and South America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, with more dates still to be announced.
FirstAccess Fan Presales begin February 23rd at 10am local time and General Fan Presales begin February 24th at 10am local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public in the U.S., beginning Saturday, February 23 at 10am local time through Friday, March 1 at 10pm local time, and in Canada, beginning Monday, February 25 at 10am local time through Friday, March 1 at 10pm local time. Public Onsale begins March 2nd at 10am local time. For presale info, including how to access the FirstAccess and General Fan Presale windows beginning Saturday, February 23rd and Sunday, February 24th respectively, head to ShawnAccess.com or the ShawnAccess app. Once you've downloaded the app, you can get a presale code simply by clicking your tour date and copying the code. The FirstAccess Fan Presale is the first chance to get presale tickets & VIP packages to the tour by simply adding a Shawn Mendes Tour Passport to your order at checkout. The General Fan Presale will also be available to all ShawnAccess members and provides early access to tickets & VIP Packages ahead of the Public Onsale. For those who purchase tickets, a limited number of Ticketless VIP Upgrades will be made available Friday, March 8th to the general public.
For all tour dates and ticket info please visit:
http://www.shawnmendesthetour.com
NORTH AMERICA (Newly added dates in bold) with Alessia Cara (US only)
06/12/2019
Portland, OR
Moda Center
06/14/2019
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena†
06/16/2019
Edmonton, AB
Rogers Place†
06/17/2019
Saskatoon, SK
SaskTel Centre†*
06/19/2019
Winnipeg, MB
Bell MTS Place†
06/21/2019
St. Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
06/22/2019
Des Moines, IA
Wells Fargo Arena
06/24/2019
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena*
06/25/2019
Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum*
06/27/2019
Chicago, IL
Allstate Arena
06/28/2019
Chicago, IL
Allstate Arena*
06/30/2019
St. Louis, MO
Enterprise Center
07/02/2019
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
07/05/2019
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center
07/06/2019
Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center*
07/08/2019
San Diego, CA
Pechanga Arena San Diego
07/09/2019
Glendale, AZ
Gila River Arena
07/11/2019
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
07/13/2019
Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena
07/14/2019
Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena*
07/16/2019
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivant Smart Home Arena
07/19/2019
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
07/20/2019
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
07/22/2019
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
07/23/2019
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
07/25/2019
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
07/27/2019
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
07/28/2019
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
07/30/2019
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
07/31/2019
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
08/02/2019
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
08/03/2019
Louisville, KY
KFC YUM! Center*
08/05/2019
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
08/06/2019
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
08/10/2019
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
08/11/2019
Newark NJ
Prudential Center*
08/13/2019
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
08/15/2019
Boston, MA
TD Garden
08/16/2019
Boston, MA
TD Garden*
08/18/2019
Ottawa, ON
Canadian Tire Centre†*
08/20/2019
Montreal, QC
Bell Centre†*
08/21/2019
Montreal, QC
Bell Centre†
08/23/2019
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center*
08/24/2019
Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center
08/26/2019
Columbus, OH
Nationwide Arena*
08/28/2019
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center*
08/30/2019
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena*
08/31/2019
Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena*
09/06/2019
Toronto, ON
Rogers Centre†