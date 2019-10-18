Official 7th Annual WE CAN SURVIVE Set Times and Venue Info

Get ready! It's our 7th annual WE CAN SURVIVE - presented AT&T - featuring Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Marshmello, Jonas Brothers, and Becky G, benefitting the American Cancer Society.

The RADIO.COM Opening Act winner RAINNE will be kicking things off at 5:50pm - watch their set live on the RADIO.COM Facebook page!

Plan accordingly and we'll see ya there!

VENUE INFORMATION

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90068

PARKING INFO:

Parking at the Bowl is extremely limited! Arrive early to ensure availability. All parking lots are stack parked and there is no early exit.

Parking lots open four hours before the start of each event. Cashiers accept cash or credit card in all parking lots.

More info HERE.

RIDE SHARE AND DROP OFF INFO:

All ride-share, access and drop-off vehicles are welcome in parking Lot B only. Please enter Lot B from Odin Street for easy drop off and pick up access. Patrons may meet their vehicle at the top of the Lot B turnaround once they have ordered their ride, and then exit quickly from there. While waiting for pick-up, enjoy the Lyft Lounge on the Museum Terrace.

For info on park & ride/ Hollywood Bowl shuttle go HERE.

Prohibited items:

Alcohol and controlled substances are not permitted. You can purchase alcohol once you’re inside. Or you can bring factory-sealed plastic bottles with non-alcoholic beverages – as long as they’re one liter or less.

Glass (including drinking glasses) and aluminum cans aren’t permitted, regardless of content.

Reusable liquid containers (such as Camelbak or Nalgene bottles) need to stay at home, too.

Regardless of the event, no kegs of any kind are allowed inside the Hollywood Bowl. Tailgating in the parking lots isn’t permitted either.

Weapons are not allowed.

No cameras with detachable lenses.

No form of camera stand (including monopods).

No selfie sticks.

No audio/video recording devices.

No laser pointers or glow sticks.

No drones.

No umbrellas.

Electronic devices such as laptops and tablets are permitted in the Hollywood Bowl as long as they don’t interfere with another patron’s enjoyment of the show. We reserve the right to ask you to discontinue use of such devices.

For more Hollywood Bowl information go HERE.

For all details for tonight's show go HERE.