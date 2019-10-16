7 Best Places To Pre and Post Game by the Hollywood Bowl

October 16, 2019
Shan
Categories: 
We Can Survive

You know you're going to want to grub before one of our biggest events of the year, our 7th Annual SOLD OUT We Can Survive - presented by AT&T - featuring Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Becky G and Marshmello! We put together a list of 7 restaurants and bars to get you fueled up for the night!

 

  • Yamashiro Hollywood

    • 1999 N Sycamore Ave
      Hollywood, CA 90068

 

  • No Vacancy​​​​​​

    • 1727 N Hudson Ave
      Los Angeles, CA 90028

 

  • Te'Kila
    • 6541 Hollywood Blvd
      Los Angeles, CA 90028

View this post on Instagram

$1 tacos and everything else on the menu please! #TacoTuesday --

A post shared by Te'Kila (@tekilarestaurants) on

 

  • A Simple Bar
    • 3256 Cahuenga Blvd W
      Los Angeles, CA 90068

 

  • Stout Burgers & Beers
    • 1544 N Cahuenga Blvd
      Los Angeles, CA 90028

 

  • The Know Where Bar

    • 5634 Hollywood Blvd
      Los Angeles, CA 90028

View this post on Instagram

Come fill the seats!

A post shared by The Know Where Bar (@theknowwherebar) on

 

 

  • St Felix Hollywood
    • ​​​​​​​1602 N Cahuenga Blvd Hollywood, CA 90028

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
We Can Survive
Pre Game
Hollywood Bowl
Local News
Los Angeles
hollywood
Bars
Restaurants

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: What’s Your Craziest Sneaking Out Story & Did Your Favorite Word Make It To The Dictionary? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
Would You Rather Be Cardi B or Hailey Bieber Based On This Gift & Which Emoji Do You Need In Your Life - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Would You Try Pumpkin Spice Carne Asada & Cali Laws For School Are Changing - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Has Chelsea Really Been In A Dating Bubble & The New Music Song Sample Debate - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Being A Dodgers Fan is Like… & Is Your City One Of The Scariest in the US - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
View More On-Demand Audio