7 Best Places To Pre and Post Game by the Hollywood Bowl
You know you're going to want to grub before one of our biggest events of the year, our 7th Annual SOLD OUT We Can Survive - presented by AT&T - featuring Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Becky G and Marshmello! We put together a list of 7 restaurants and bars to get you fueled up for the night!
Yamashiro Hollywood
1999 N Sycamore Ave
Hollywood, CA 90068
**GIVEAWAY ALERT** Mother's Day is right around the corner and we're giving away a complimentary brunch for Mom! All you have to do is post an image of your mom with the hashtag #YamaForMama and let us know about the best memory you have with your Mom. Winner will be announced the 7th!
No Vacancy
1727 N Hudson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
This Must Be the Place. 1727 N Hudson Avenue LA, California We're open 8PM-2AM. The fireplaces are on, it's nice and cozy.
- Te'Kila
- 6541 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
- A Simple Bar
- 3256 Cahuenga Blvd W
Los Angeles, CA 90068
- Stout Burgers & Beers
- 1544 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Happy hour starts now! Get half off all food from 4-6pm every weekday at Stout #LosAngeles locations
Now that it's #october1st ... Are you embracing pumpkin spice? ------#stoutburgers #pumpkinspice #oktoberfest #tuesdaythoughts #craftbeer #pumpkin #october #fallseason pic.twitter.com/JPq2pwBME4— Stout Burgers & Beer (@StoutBurgers) October 1, 2019
The Know Where Bar
5634 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
- St Felix Hollywood
- 1602 N Cahuenga Blvd Hollywood, CA 90028
Our friend @melgaribay from @nectarofthedogswine shot this amazing photo of our St Felix Signature Bloody Mary’s during Brunch on our New Garden Patio! ❤️❤️#bloodymary #bloodymarys #bloodymarysunday #bloodymarybrunch #brunchla #labrunch #lafoodie #lafoodies #foodporn #drinkporn
Thanks you @flamingflorist for this amazing gift for our 10 Year Anniversary Tomorrow! He’s so detailed he added the purple to match our Flyer & added Diamonds for our Diamond Anniversary! We love it! Thanks Justin!!!’ #stfelix #floralarrangement #eventsinla #laevents #hollywoodbar