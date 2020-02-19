Just Announced: Virgin Fest Featuring Lizzo, A$AP Rocky, Anderson. Paak, Major Lazer and More!

VIRGIN FEST just dropped their lineup for the highly anticipated music and tech festical taking place on June 6-7 at Banc of California Stadium + Exposition Park in LA! With an epic focus on People and Planet, VIRGIN FEST is comprised of a diverse roster of international superstars and emerging artists, spanning across the spectrum of musical genres and transcending borders to present an inclusive, eco-conscious, weekend-long celebration. Don’t miss Lizzo, A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak, Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding + many, many more!

Tickets are on sale now! Head to VIRGINFEST.com to snag yours quick!

Who are you most excited for?