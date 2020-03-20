SoCal Companies That Are Providing Aid and Free Services You Should Know About

March 20, 2020
Shan
Categories: 
Latest Headlines
Local News

There's lots of uncertainty and caution these days but what you can count on are these companies that are providing support and free services in the SoCal community! Learn about these services and how you can help in the links below.

Stay safe and stay strong, SoCal!

 

El Pollo Loco

 

McDonalds

 

Stater Bros. Markets

 

Del Taco

 

Islands Restaurants 

View this post on Instagram

For 38 years, supporting our team members and local communities have been our top priorities, and that’s never been more important to us than now. Like all of you, we have been asking ourselves how can we help?⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ To ease the physical and financial burden on senior citizens during this challenging time, together we can ensure they don’t go unnoticed and receive a nourishing meal. Not only are you helping our community, but this campaign enables us to try and keep as many of our team members employed.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ -- FOR EVERY FULL PRICE ADULT ENTRÉE PURCHASED, ISLANDS WILL DONATE ONE MEAL TO A SENIOR CITIZEN IN NEED.--⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ While dining may look a little different during these challenging times, we have no doubt that we’ll all get through this together. We are doing everything possible to weather this massive storm and stay in business so we can bring back all of our dedicated team members. ⁣ ⁣ From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your help and loyalty! ❤️

A post shared by Islands Restaurants (@islandsburgers) on

 

Salvation Army

