This mashup of Selena Gomez's "Lose You To Love Me" and Justin Bieber's "Sorry" has got us in our feels and remincing on the Jelena days. Music producer worked some magic and mashed up the break-up hits to make one catchy song! Listen to it here below:

What do you think?

Video of SELENA GOMEZ, JUSTIN BIEBER - Lose You To Love Me / Sorry (Mashup)

Watch Booker's interview with Selena Gomez where she talks about her song "Lose You To Love Me" HERE.