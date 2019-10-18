Don't Miss The Opening Act Winners RAINNE at We Can Survive!

After a fierce competition between thousands of artists across the globe, Rainne is officially the Opening Act and will be performing at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 19, 2019!

The 7th annual We Can Survive concert will open with Rainne and feature performances by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Marshmello, and Becky G.

