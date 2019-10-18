Don't Miss The Opening Act Winners RAINNE at We Can Survive!
After a fierce competition between thousands of artists across the globe, Rainne is officially the Opening Act and will be performing at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 19, 2019!
The 7th annual We Can Survive concert will open with Rainne and feature performances by Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Marshmello, and Becky G.
View this post on Instagram
-- OMG WE’RE TOP 2!!! -- This is not a drill, we repeat this is NOT a drill!! We are one of the TOP 2 acts left in the running to play the #HollywoodBowl opening for @taylorswift, @lizzobeeating, and @billieeilish!!! We are blown away that we have made it this far we are SO CLOSE to the finish line!! Thank you SO FREAKING MUCH OMG!! We do need your help tho! Please use the link in our bio to vote and share with your friends. If you can make a donation, that would be amazing. We are offering incentives for donations ($10- signed band photo, $20- “Make It RAINNE” shot glass, $50- “Petty” hat) and a couple bucks could help make all the difference. This last round is going to be intense so we need all the help we can get. Thank you so much again for helping us get this far - now let’s #GetRAINNEtotheBowl!!!!!!!!!! (--: @brookedaye )
______________________________________________
Listen to the official WE CAN SURVIVE playlist!
7 Best Places To Pre and Post Game by the Hollywood Bowl