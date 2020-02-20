Niall Horan Releases Album Tracklist

Niall Horan’s been taking to Twitter quite frequently for the past few weeks as his album release date approaches, and today, he finally gave his fans the news they’ve been waiting for.

Horan took to the internet as a weather reporter and creatively dropped the track listing during his “news forecast”. And with song titles like 'Arms of a Stranger', 'Cross Your Mind’, and ‘Everywhere’, we have a feeling that Niall’s album, Heartbreak Weather, will definitely be breaking our hearts. Heartbreak Weather is out on March 13th and Niall’s taking to the road for his Nice To Meet Ya Tour this spring!

 

