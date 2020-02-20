Niall Horan Releases Album Tracklist
Niall Horan’s been taking to Twitter quite frequently for the past few weeks as his album release date approaches, and today, he finally gave his fans the news they’ve been waiting for.
Horan took to the internet as a weather reporter and creatively dropped the track listing during his “news forecast”. And with song titles like 'Arms of a Stranger', 'Cross Your Mind’, and ‘Everywhere’, we have a feeling that Niall’s album, Heartbreak Weather, will definitely be breaking our hearts. Heartbreak Weather is out on March 13th and Niall’s taking to the road for his Nice To Meet Ya Tour this spring!
some news I KNOW you lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called ‘Heartbreak weather’ and is out March 13th. I have worked so hard on this album for the last 18 months and I am soooo ready to release it. I had the time of my life making it and when you hear it on March 13th, I hope you’ll be able to hear that in the music. 2020 is going to be a fun year for us, let’s enjoy it to the max. Until then here’s an album cover and an album title --