WATCH: Mayor Eric Garcetti's Message to LA on COVID-19, Social Distancing

Mayor Eric Garcetti stopped by the KNX1070 studios to deliver a message about fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Los Angeles.

"We are entering a criticial phase in our fight against coronavirus," Mayor Garcetti opened up his message by encouraging Angelenos to continue practicing social distancing and working remotely when possible. He is also encouraging people to remain six feet away from each other when possible.

He also stressed the importance of looking after seniors and those with preexisting conditions, as they would be the populations most vulnerable to catching coronavirus. "Your actions could save their lives," Mayor Garcetti reminded viewers.

For more information about how the city is preparing for and combatting the spread of COVID-19 in Los Angeles, as well as what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones, please visit the city's preparedness website.