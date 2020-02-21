JUST ANNOUNCED: Lovers & Friends Festival
February 21, 2020
JUST ANNOUNCED: Lovers & Friends Festival Friday, May 8th (just added) and Saturday, May 9th at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC and more!
TICKETS FOR BOTH SHOWS ON SALE FEBRUARY 21 AT 10:00 AM PACIFIC
PRICING AND MORE INFO AVAILABLE AT WWW.LOVERSANDFRIENDSFEST.COM
2nd date added on Friday, May 8 -- Friday tickets on sale now at loversandfriendsfest.com. Limited tickets remain for Saturday, May 9 -- Same lineup both days except Doja Cat, Akon, Mya & Donell Jones are Friday only and Megan, Monica, Ginuwine, Saweetie are Saturday only