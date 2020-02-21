JUST ANNOUNCED: Lovers & Friends Festival

February 21, 2020
Shan
lovers and friends festival
Music
Music News

JUST ANNOUNCED: Lovers & Friends Festival Friday, May 8th (just added) and Saturday, May 9th at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC and more!

TICKETS FOR BOTH SHOWS ON SALE FEBRUARY 21 AT 10:00 AM PACIFIC

PRICING AND MORE INFO AVAILABLE AT WWW.LOVERSANDFRIENDSFEST.COM

Listen all weekend to AMP Radio for a chance to win passes!

Download the RADIO.COM app to listen!

lovers and friends festival
concert
Music
lovers and friends

