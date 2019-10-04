WATCH: Life Is Beautiful Pool Party Series Recap!
October 4, 2019
Categories:
We spent the weekend at Life Is Beautiful and through a pool party series! We had suprise guests from Change the Rapper, Billie Eilish and performances by Omar Apollo and Jonas Blue!
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
06 Oct
Jonas Brothers: Happiness Begins Tour Honda Center
09 Oct
Alec Benjamin Fonda Theatre
10 Oct
Alec Benjamin Fonda Theatre
11 Oct
GRYFFIN: GRAVITY II Tour The Shrine Expo Hall
12 Oct
Logic at the Hollywood Bowl Hollywood Bowl