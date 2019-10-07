Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Pop-Up Opens in LA!
We'll be feelin' so cool after buying fresh, new Jonas Brothers merch at their 'Happiness Begins' Pop-Up in LA at the Grammy Museum.
It's open now until November 3rd!
Shop new and limited edition merchandise exclusively at the GRAMMY Museum, where the Happiness Begins pop-up shop will be open from October 7th to November 3 in the GRAMMY Museum Store.
For more information click HERE.
View this post on Instagram
JONAS BROTHERS HAPPINESS BEGINS LA POP-UP SHOP! --❤️ The Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins pop-up is coming to LA! Shop new and limited edition merchandise exclusively at the GRAMMY Museum, where the Happiness Begins pop-up shop will be open from October 7th to November 3 in the GRAMMY Museum Store. ------------------ -- October 7th to November 3rd 2019 -- Los Angeles -- Tag your friends in the comments! -- See link in bio for full deets, comments and updates, or go to jonas.chicmi.com on the web. ------------------ Entry: Free -- Dates: October 7th to November 3rd 2019 Address: GRAMMY Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, 90015 ------------------ -- Opening times: Mon October 7th 2019 from 10:30am to 6:30pm Wed October 9th 2019 from 10:30am to 6:30pm Thu October 10th 2019 from 10:30am to 6:30pm Fri October 11th 2019 from 10:00am to 8:00pm Sat October 12th 2019 from 10:00am to 8:00pm Sun October 13th 2019 from 10:30am to 6:30pm Mon October 14th 2019 from 10:30am to 6:30pm Wed October 16th 2019 from 10:30am to 6:30pm Thu October 17th 2019 from 10:30am to 6:30pm Fri October 18th 2019 from 10:00am to 8:00pm ... and more ------------------ From @jonasbrothers at @grammymuseum. #jonas #brothers #happiness #begins #la #popup #shop #free #losangeles #grammymuseum #chicmi #fashion #event #events #fashionexperience #fashionexperiences #losangelesfashion #losangelesblogger #losangelesstyle #losangelesevents #losangeleslife #lafashion #lablogger #lastyle #laevents #lalife #losangelesfashionblogger #losangelesbloggers #losangelesevent #lafashionblogger