7 Podcasts You Should Listen To For International Podcast Day!
Whether you're on the go or in need of something new to listen to, we put together 7 podcasts on the RADIO.COM app you should listen to for International Podcast Day!
- AMP Morning Show with Edgar and Chelsea
The morning show on 97.1 AMP Radio in Los Angeles. Listen to Edgar and Chelsea anytime you want. This on-demand version of the morning radio show stays up for 24 hours until the next live show. So, if you missed something this morning, you can hear it here. If you like what you’re hearing, please leave a rating and review on iTunes or Google Play. Feel free to text or call us at 877-971-4487.
- Let’s Go There with Shira & Ryan
Let’s Go There offers a daily review of the day’s trending stories in pop
culture, politics and lifestyle news. They often tackle topics no one wants
to touch, but trust us -- they do. Their irreverent and honest take on
what’s happening in the world will give you the confidence to go there too!
- Loveline with Dr. Chris
Dr Chris is a sex and body positive social justice psychotherapist and
author. This doctor encourages authenticity, especially with sex and dating,
and never shames or attempts to fit people into a neat little box. Radical
and accessible, he works to undo misinformation while also pushing us to be
better versions of ourselves. He is the Director of Clinical Education for
The Sexual Health Alliance (SHA), and frequent co host on “The Doctors”
tv show. He previously hosted WE tv’s “Sex Box”and Logo tv’s “Bad
Sex”. He is published in various professional journals and top magazines,
and has been featured on The Today Show, VICE, CNN, HLN, OWN, Nightline, Dr
Drew and in Newsweek, New York Times, Daily Beast, Mens Health, Cosmo, and
National Geographic.
Full Disclosure with Nicole Alvarez
The confessions and observations of a wild child radio personality in Los
Angeles who likes her truth with a shot of whiskey.
- Booker, Alex and Sara - Sara's Dating Diary
Sara knows that being a single girl is HARD. Listen to Sara’s weekly dating
advice for the single Austin girl.
- Millennials In The Mix
Just two girls from different shores who have our parents as roommates.
We’ll be talking about what’s going on in pop culture, what it’s like
being young in the business, and being single in your twenties. Generally,
we’re just going to spiral with whatever comes to mind, so buckle up!
Real Wives In Radio
Our podcast is about 2 radio personalities who've been in the game since they
were 19 years old. They've been through the ups and downs both professionally
and personally, and want to share it with listeners.The podcast will discuss everything from being a working woman, to being
married, trying to start a family, to pop culture events and more with
different guests to elevate each topic.
Listen to these podcasts and more by downloading the free RADIO.COM app!