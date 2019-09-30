7 Podcasts You Should Listen To For International Podcast Day!

Whether you're on the go or in need of something new to listen to, we put together 7 podcasts on the RADIO.COM app you should listen to for International Podcast Day!

AMP Morning Show with Edgar and Chelsea

The morning show on 97.1 AMP Radio in Los Angeles. Listen to Edgar and Chelsea anytime you want. This on-demand version of the morning radio show stays up for 24 hours until the next live show. So, if you missed something this morning, you can hear it here. If you like what you’re hearing, please leave a rating and review on iTunes or Google Play. Feel free to text or call us at 877-971-4487.

Let’s Go There with Shira & Ryan

Let’s Go There offers a daily review of the day’s trending stories in pop

culture, politics and lifestyle news. They often tackle topics no one wants

to touch, but trust us -- they do. Their irreverent and honest take on

what’s happening in the world will give you the confidence to go there too!

Loveline with Dr. Chris

Dr Chris is a sex and body positive social justice psychotherapist and

author. This doctor encourages authenticity, especially with sex and dating,

and never shames or attempts to fit people into a neat little box. Radical

and accessible, he works to undo misinformation while also pushing us to be

better versions of ourselves. He is the Director of Clinical Education for

The Sexual Health Alliance (SHA), and frequent co host on “The Doctors”

tv show. He previously hosted WE tv’s “Sex Box”and Logo tv’s “Bad

Sex”. He is published in various professional journals and top magazines,

and has been featured on The Today Show, VICE, CNN, HLN, OWN, Nightline, Dr

Drew and in Newsweek, New York Times, Daily Beast, Mens Health, Cosmo, and

National Geographic.​​​​​​​

Full Disclosure with Nicole Alvarez

​​​​​​​The confessions and observations of a wild child radio personality in Los

Angeles who likes her truth with a shot of whiskey.

Booker, Alex and Sara - Sara's Dating Diary

Sara knows that being a single girl is HARD. Listen to Sara’s weekly dating

advice for the single Austin girl.

Millennials In The Mix

Just two girls from different shores who have our parents as roommates.

We’ll be talking about what’s going on in pop culture, what it’s like

being young in the business, and being single in your twenties. Generally,

we’re just going to spiral with whatever comes to mind, so buckle up!

Real Wives In Radio

Our podcast is about 2 radio personalities who've been in the game since they

were 19 years old. They've been through the ups and downs both professionally

and personally, and want to share it with listeners.The podcast will discuss everything from being a working woman, to being

married, trying to start a family, to pop culture events and more with

different guests to elevate each topic.​​​​​​​

