I'm Listening Live Broadcast: Get To Know Our Guests

Bamby Salcedo

Bamby is a national and international transgender Latina Woman who received her Master’s Degree in Latin@ Studies from California State California Los Angeles. Bamby is the President and CEO of the TransLatin@ Coalition, a national organization that focuses on addressing the issues of transgender Latin@s in the US. Bamby developed the Center for Violence Prevention & Transgender Wellness, a multipurpose, multiservice space for Trans people in Los Angeles. Bamby’s remarkable and wide-ranging activist work has brought voice and visibility to not only the trans community, but also to the multiple overlapping communities and issues that her life has touched including migration, HIV, youth, LGBT, incarceration and Latin@ communities. Through her instinctive leadership, she has birthed several organizations that created community where there was none, and advocate for the rights, dignity, and humanity for those who have been without a voice. Bamby’s work as a collaborator and a connector through a variety of organizations reflects her skills in crossing various borders and boundaries and working in the intersection of multiple communities as well as the intersections of multiple issues. Bamby has served and participated in many local, national and international organizations and planning groups. This work mediates intersections of race, gender, sexuality, age, social class, HIV+ status, immigration status and more. Her activist public speaking has ranged from testifying to governmental bodies, human rights and social justice organizations, universities and colleges, demonstrations and rallies, and national and international conferences as featured speaker. Bamby speaks to diverse audiences on many topics and intersecting issues. Bamby has spoken about transgender-related issues, social justice, healthcare, social services, incarceration, immigration and detention as well as professional and economic development for transgender people. Bamby has been invited to participate in several panels at the White House including in 2016 The United State of Woman where she share stage with Vice President Biden at the opening plenary session and in 2015, Transgender Women of Color and Violence and LGBTQ People of Color Summit. Bamby has also participated as the Opening Plenary Speaker at several conferences, including The 2015 National HIV Prevention Conference, The United States Conference on AIDS in 2009 and 2012. She has participated as facilitator with The PanAmerican Health Organization while developing the Blue Print on how to provide competent health care services for transgender people as well as health care for LGBT people and Human Rights in Latin America and The Caribbean. Her powerful, sobering and inspiring speeches and her warm, down-to-earth presence have provided emotional grounding and perspective for diverse gatherings. She speaks from the heart, as one who has been able to transcend many of her own issues, to truly drop ways of being and coping that no longer served her, issues that have derailed and paralyzed countless lives. Her words and experience evoke both tears and laughter, sobriety and inspiration through the documentary made about her life called TransVisible: Bamby Salcedo’s Story. Bamby has been featured and recognized in multiple media outlets such as People en Español, Latina Magazine, Cosmopolitan, the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Magazine, OUT 100 and featured in the HBO documentary The Trans List, among many other. Bamby has also being recognized for her outstanding work by multiple national and local organizations.

Dr. Milo Dodson

Originally from Covina, CA, Dr. Milo Dodson earned his Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Dr. Dodson is a Senior Staff Psychologist at the UC Irvine Counseling Center, where he serves as liaison to the Athletics Department and Esports Program. As a Licensed Psychologist, Dr. Dodson is a committed advocate for service-based leadership, directing Hip-Hop artist Common’s Dreamers and Believers Summer Youth Camp for close to six years, and volunteering for both Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp and Kenny Stills’ Still Growing Summit. Dr. Dodson also continues to connect his academic and clinical background with the entertainment industry. He contributed an original essay to White House Correspondent for Urban Radio, April Ryan’s book At Mama's Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White, appeared as an invited guest on multiple radio stations, and offered several keynote addresses, including a panel presentation with Kerry Washington, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Yesi Ortiz for the movie Crown Heights. Dr. Dodson also adamantly believes self-care is a necessity for creating a balanced life, and enjoys traveling, exercising, and photography.

Dr. Chris Donaghue

Dr. Chris Donaghue is an international lecturer, therapist, and educator. Dr Donaghue is the Director of Clinical Education for The Sexual Health Alliance (SHA) and the host of the relaunched "LoveLine" nightly radio show, co-host of the Amber Rose Show with Dr Chris podcast, weekly expert on “The Amber Rose Show”, and frequent co host on “The Doctors” tv show. He previously hosted WE tv’s “Sex Box”and Logo tv’s “Bad Sex”. He has been featured on The Today Show, VICE, CNN, HLN, OWN, Nightline, Dr Drew and in Newsweek, New York Times, Daily Beast, Mens Health, Cosmo, and National Geographic and has been published in various journals and magazines. Author of the books "Rebel Love" and “Sex Outside the Lines: Authentic Sexuality in a Sexually Dysfunctional Culture”.

