Booker To Host Variety's Hitmakers Brunch Honoring Billie Eilish, Meg Thee Stallion, BTS and More

Our girl Billie Eilish will be honored at Variety's third annual Hitmakers Brunch on December 7th in Los Angeles.

According to Variety:

The Hitmakers franchise celebrates the year in music, recognizing the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make — and break — the 25 most consumed songs of the year as compiled by BuzzAngle Music. Eilish’s “bad guy” is the fifth most consumed song of the year and has been streamed almost a billion times on Spotify. Eilish writes nearly all of her material in collaboration with her multi-instrumentalist brother and producer Finneas, who is also featured on Variety’s Hitmakers list.

Other honorees include Ellie Golding - Decade Award, Megan Thee Stallion - Breakthrough Artist, BTS - Group of the Year, Swae Lee - Crossover Award, Ryan Tedder - Songwriter of the Year, YG - Hook of the Year and more!

And the most exciting part is that this celebration will be hosted by our very own AMP Morning Show host, Chris Booker!

