Booker To Host Variety's Hitmakers Brunch Honoring Billie Eilish, Meg Thee Stallion, BTS and More

November 19, 2019
Shan
Categories: 
Music
Music News

Our girl Billie Eilish will be honored at Variety's third annual Hitmakers Brunch on December 7th in Los Angeles. 

According to Variety:

The Hitmakers franchise celebrates the year in music, recognizing the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who helped make — and break — the 25 most consumed songs of the year as compiled by BuzzAngle Music. Eilish’s “bad guy” is the fifth most consumed song of the year and has been streamed almost a billion times on Spotify. Eilish writes nearly all of her material in collaboration with her multi-instrumentalist brother and producer Finneas, who is also featured on Variety’s Hitmakers list.

Other honorees include Ellie Golding - Decade Award, Megan Thee Stallion - Breakthrough Artist, BTS - Group of the Year, Swae Lee - Crossover Award, Ryan Tedder - Songwriter of the Year, YG - Hook of the Year and more!

And the most exciting part is that this celebration will be hosted by our very own AMP Morning Show host, Chris Booker

 

 

 

To watch Billie Eilishs' interview at We Can Survive with Booker go HERE

To watch Billie Eilishs' interview at our Life Is Beautiful Pool Party Series with McCabe go HERE

Tags: 
Billie Eilish
Meg Thee Stallion
Variety
Hitmakers Brunch
BTS

Recent On-Demand Audio
The Full Show: Do You Have Hair Growing Out Of Strange Places & What Was Krystal Bee Doing To Chelsea’s Body Last Weekend - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: A Listener Shares How Lizzo Changed Her Life & Legendary Moments From We Can Survive - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: What Injury Did You Party With Because Of FOMO & Edgar Found A Condom at the Nail Salon - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: Can You Trust Someone That Moves On Quickly From One Relationship To Another & Your Celebrity Look-Alike - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
The Full Show: What’s Your Craziest Sneaking Out Story & Did Your Favorite Word Make It To The Dictionary? - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show
View More On-Demand Audio