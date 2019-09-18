RADIO.COM LA Partners with #HashtagLunchbag For A Good Cause

September 18, 2019
Shan
Our RADIO.COM LA family partnered up with #HashtagLunchbag to make sandwiches to deliver to the community of Skid Row.

#HashtagLunchbag is a humanity service movement dedicated to empowering and inspiring humanity to reap the benefits of giving through the use of social media. We create and use bagged lunches, complete with love messages, as a vessel to spread this love and share our experiences to inspire others.

For more info about #HashtagLunchbag go HERE

