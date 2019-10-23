Camila Cabello Shares Heartfelt Self- Love Message To Fans

View this post on Instagram

note to self today, sharing for anyone who may need it- for someone who strong-arms her way through literally everything, this has been such a huge lesson in my life lately. struggling against struggle only makes it worse. berating yourself for when you fall short might make you think you’re getting further, but it’s only scratching your legs. loosen your grip. soften your hands. ask yourself what you need. put nothing else above what your heart is asking for. is it patience? is it curiosity? is it kindness? is it love? get quiet, ask yourself what you need, and listen -- sending love to every human being human out there, not enough of that on this app, love you guys