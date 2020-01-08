BTS Announce Release Date For New Single and 2020 Comeback

January 8, 2020
Shan

PictureGroup

Categories: 
Music

K-pop kings will make their comeback February 21st with a new album called Map of the Soul: 7 and a new single to drop on January 17th! The group posted a map of their comback in four phases and the BTS Army is in for a treat for the next two months! Who's ready!? 

Watch first trailer for their comeback tour called 'Shadow' below. 

Watch BTS' interview with the AMP Morning Show! 

Tags: 
BTS
BTS Army

