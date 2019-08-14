Selena Gomez Is Launching A Beauty Line? Yes, Please!

Selena Gomez is the latest star to trademark a name for her beauty line that cited a number of beauty products such as “fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturizers, and essential oils" and other items. The 27-year-old, multi-talented, singer and actor isn't new to the beauty line, when she launched a fragrance back in 2011. Selena hasn't confirmed anything about the line, but honestly, we'll take it all! Selenators you ready for this?