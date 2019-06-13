Science Says Going To Concerts Regularly Makes You Happier

June 13, 2019

According to an Australian study involving 1,000 people, those that attended concerts more often than those who don't are happier with their lives overall. The study says that concerts "explore the connection between habitual music engagement and subjective well being," where "habitual music engagement" might be anything from attending music festivals to just going to the club. The main idea is the communal aspect of being with those you enjoy the company of and feeling joy in an environment.

Would probably have to agree with this! What's the next concert or festival are you attending?

