Salvation Army Is Providing Support To SoCal Communities and How You Can Help

Salvation Army is providing aid across our SoCal communities. Join Salvation Army in answering the call. When you donate, you will help provide services and assistance to people facing economic hardship. Go to SalvationArmyusa.org to help or donate.

San Bernardino County is providing boxed and senior meals to those in need, as well as providing childcare. Local cadets were deployed to various sites to prepare hygiene kits and food bags

Ventura County is conducting their food pantry for those in need

Riverside County is providing social services, food pantry, boxed meals, and senior meals

Orange County is providing social services, food pantry, and senior meals

In this time of crisis, you can help The Salvation Arrmy help those affected by #COVID19. We are already there for the most vulnerable in our community: those whose wages are gone, those who need food, those who have no place to call home, and so many others who desperately need help and hope. Give through the link in bio today to make a difference in your community.