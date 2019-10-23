Saluting Service - Angelica Wilson, US Navy Veteran
October 23, 2019
"Saluting Service" and Travis Manion Foundation recognizes U.S. Navy Veteran, Angelica Wilson, Petty Officer Second Class for her service and dedication.
