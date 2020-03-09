Report: Coachella 2020 Expected To Be Postponed Until October

As Coachella 2020 nears and concern over the fast-spreading Coronavirus continues, Hits Daily Double and other sources are reporting the festival is expected to announce that it will be postponing its dates in April until the weekends of Oct. 9 - 11 & Oct. 16 - 18.

Scoop: A source familiar with the arrangements tells me that the Coachella festival will be postponed due to Coronavirus concerns and moved to the weekends of October 9 and 16.



As of now, the same lineup is confirmed to perform. -- Yashar Ali -- (@yashar) March 10, 2020

Three new cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in Coachella Valley on Monday and major festivals like SXSW (Austin) & Ultra (Miami) were canceled last week over growing public health concerns.

There's been no official word from Goldenvoice, AEG, or Coachella as of yet.

I can now CONFIRM #Coachella WILL be postponed until October 9th and 16th due to #coronavirus concerns.



Lineup will attempt to remain the same, but moving a festival this size isn't easy.



They are currently working with artists and an official announcement is in the works. -- -- Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) March 10, 2020

Here's the 2020 lineup: