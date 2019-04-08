Rapper Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life to be Held at Staples Center

April 8, 2019

There will be a celebration of life for rapper Nipsey Hussle Thursday at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The musician-turned-south-LA activist was shot last week outside his south LA clothing store.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday -- no pictures or recording will be allowed inside the venue. There is a four-ticket limit per household.

The 29-year-old suspect, Eric Holder, was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The criminal complaint also includes allegations that he personally used a firearm and caused great bodily injury and death. 

LA Police Chief Michel Moore said the suspect got into some type of personal dispute with Hussle outside the south LA store, then left and returned with a handgun.

The free tickets will be available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. via axs.com to California residents only.

Join Us for the Celebration of the Life & Legacy of Nipsey Hussle ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thursday, April 11th 2019 - Staples Center ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ For free tickets & additional info please visit: Staplescenter.com/NipseyHussle

A post shared by Nipsey Hussle (@nipseyhussle) on

