While Knott’s Berry Farm theme park remains closed, Knott’s Berry Farm is introducing a new outdoor food and retail experience, Knott’s Taste of Calico, taking place for a few weekends, for a limited-time starting July 17th.

Knott’s Ghost Town is the setting for the all-new, limited time outdoor food and retail experience, Knott’s Taste of Calico.

During this specially ticketed outdoor event, guests will be able to take a nostalgic stroll through the streets of Calico, sample unique Knott’s culinary creations including boysenberry specialties, visit local crafters and shop at our unique stores. The only way to experience the limited time Taste of Calico is with a tasting card purchased in advance at knotts.com (one tasting card is required per person, per entrance).

The new event will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 17th through July 19th and the following Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 24th through July 26th. Event hours will be Fridays and Saturdays from 4pm to 10pm and Sundays from 12pm to 8pm. Guests will be required to purchase a tasting card online, which will offer access to the event area, and the ability to make selections from 23 specialty food and beverage offerings. Regular tasting cards (ages 12+) are priced at $25 (plus tax) and will include five food tastings and Jr. (ages 3-11) tasting cards are $15 (plus tax) and include three tastings, children two and under are free. Tasting cards are date specific and must be purchased online at knotts.com or through the Knott’s Berry Farm mobile app prior to the date of visit.

To ensure physical distancing, tasting cards will be limited each day and may sell out.