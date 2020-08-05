How You Can Get Involved

As we all process the aftermath of George Floyd’s senseless death, here are some valuable resources available in order for you to educate, donate, and activate. Now is the time for us all to be more involved in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination.

Register to Vote

Complete the 2020 Census

Systemic Racism Explained

ORGANIZATIONS:

Black Lives Matter - Los Angeles

In This Together Los Angeles

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)

Campaign Zero

Los Angeles Urban League

Know Your Rights Camp

ITakeResponsibility.org

Race Forward

The Slacktivist

DONATE / FINANCIALLY SUPPORT:

National Bail Fund Network

Minnesota Freedom Fund

Black owned Etsy shops

Black owned restaurants in Los Angeles

Glamour Magazine's list of black owned businesses

National Museum of African American History & Culture

PEOPLE TO CHECK OUT:

Jane Elliott

Patrisse Cullors

Layla F. Saad

Audre Lorde

BOOKS TO READ:

White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo, PhD

White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack by Peggy McIntosh

I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? And Other Conversations About Race by Beverly Daniel Tatum

White Rage by Carol Anderson

Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad

STUFF TO WATCH:

Netflix Launches ‘Black Lives Matter’ Collection of Movies and Shows

When They See Us (Netflix) - Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they're falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. Based on the true story.

Dear White People (Netflix) - Students of color navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that's not nearly as "post-racial" as it thinks.

13TH (Netflix) - In this thought-provoking documentary, scholars, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom.

If Beale Street Could Talk (Hulu) - Based on the novel by James Baldwin, "If Beale Street Could Talk" is a soulful drama about a young couple fighting for justice in the name of love and the promise of the American dream.

Just Mercy (Amazon) - A powerful true story that follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson and his battle for justice as he defends a man sentenced to death despite evidence proving his innocence.

FOR THE KIDS:

PBS Kids - 13 Children's Books About Race and Diversity

A Is for Activist by Innosanto Nagara

This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do the Work by Tiffany Jewell

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X by Ilyasah Shabazz