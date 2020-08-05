How You Can Get Involved
As we all process the aftermath of George Floyd’s senseless death, here are some valuable resources available in order for you to educate, donate, and activate. Now is the time for us all to be more involved in the fight against racial injustice and discrimination.
ORGANIZATIONS:
Black Lives Matter - Los Angeles
In This Together Los Angeles
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
Campaign Zero
Los Angeles Urban League
Know Your Rights Camp
ITakeResponsibility.org
Race Forward
The Slacktivist
DONATE / FINANCIALLY SUPPORT:
National Bail Fund Network
Minnesota Freedom Fund
Black owned Etsy shops
Black owned restaurants in Los Angeles
Glamour Magazine's list of black owned businesses
National Museum of African American History & Culture
PEOPLE TO CHECK OUT:
Jane Elliott
Patrisse Cullors
Layla F. Saad
Audre Lorde
BOOKS TO READ:
White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard For White People To Talk About Racism by Robin DiAngelo, PhD
White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack by Peggy McIntosh
I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi
Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? And Other Conversations About Race by Beverly Daniel Tatum
White Rage by Carol Anderson
Me and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad
STUFF TO WATCH:
Netflix Launches ‘Black Lives Matter’ Collection of Movies and Shows
When They See Us (Netflix) - Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they're falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. Based on the true story.
Dear White People (Netflix) - Students of color navigate the daily slights and slippery politics of life at an Ivy League college that's not nearly as "post-racial" as it thinks.
13TH (Netflix) - In this thought-provoking documentary, scholars, activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of African Americans and the U.S. prison boom.
If Beale Street Could Talk (Hulu) - Based on the novel by James Baldwin, "If Beale Street Could Talk" is a soulful drama about a young couple fighting for justice in the name of love and the promise of the American dream.
Just Mercy (Amazon) - A powerful true story that follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson and his battle for justice as he defends a man sentenced to death despite evidence proving his innocence.
FOR THE KIDS:
PBS Kids - 13 Children's Books About Race and Diversity
A Is for Activist by Innosanto Nagara
This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do the Work by Tiffany Jewell
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X by Ilyasah Shabazz