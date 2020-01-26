BREAKING: Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter and 3 Others Dead in Calabasas Helicopter Crash

January 26, 2020
Retired LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning. He was 41.

The former LA Lakers star, who retired in 2016, was a 5-time NBA Champion and played for the iconic team for 20 years.

It was first reported by TMZ in Calabasas Sunday morning.

His 13-year-old daughter was also on board, Gianna Bryant. Five people have been reported dead including Bryant and his daughter.

They were on their way to a travel basketball game, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The couple have four daughters together including Gianna.

Longtime teammate Shaquille O'Neal responded to the news there were no words to express the pain he's going through.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.

Outlets were reporting a fire reportedly broke out on the helicopter but it's not known if it was during flight or on the ground.

LA Sheriff's Department tweeted photos from the scene Sunday morning:

"#Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd," the tweet said.

The crash happened in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road, according to the LA Sheriff's Department on social media.

LA County Fire Department tweeted that personnel were working on a multiple fatality helicopter crash in Calabasas.

"Battalion 5 units working a multiple fatality helicopter crash in #Calabasas the #NTSB is currently in route to this incident. @LASDHQ is on scene and assisting."

This story is developing. Listen to KNX1070 for updates.

