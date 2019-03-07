Queen Elizabeth II Shared Her First Instagram Post & We're Here For It
By Nicole Slater
Her Majesty shared her first Insta post and we're here for it! While some might expect a picture of her grandchildren or one of her beloved corgis, instead she chose to post a letter written by her great-great-grandfather, Prince Albert.
"Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors." - Queen Elizabeth II
What will she post next? We're sure hoping for a selfie with the description, "Yaaaaaassss Queen." Too on the nose? Fair.
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019