Postmates Launches Coachella Service

Did someone say skip the line?

Postmates has joined in with Coachella to create an ultimate weekend for fesitval-goers. Thanks to technology Postmates and AEG are trying to make your experince more enjoyable by getting you want you need in one click.

How it works?

Order food, beverages and merch through the Coachella app then pick-up your order in minutes, just like you would on your couch -- That'seasy enough!

This service is launching at Coachella, but it doesn't stop there, find the Postmates Pickup service at Stagecoach in Southern California, Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala., Electric Forest in Rothbury, Mich., Mo Pop Festival in Detroit and Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles.