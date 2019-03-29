Post Malone Gets $11K Night Vision Goggles For Free

Post Malone and Postmates have had a steady relationship since the “Wow” rapper spent over $40k on deliveries last year.



He tweeted "Hope this works --," with a photo attached of an order of FLIR Night Vision White Phospher Goggles for $11,500. The company noticed this request and gave Post the goggles for free 99! Post Malone’s got us saying “Wow.”



hope this works -- pic.twitter.com/y8AehLjGfm — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) March 26, 2019

