Post Malone behind the scenes before his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour show in Nashville at Footsies Dive Bar on March 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Post Malone Gets $11K Night Vision Goggles For Free

March 29, 2019
Post Malone and Postmates have had a steady relationship since the “Wow” rapper spent over $40k on deliveries last year.

He tweeted "Hope this works --," with a photo attached of an order of FLIR Night Vision White Phospher Goggles for $11,500. The company noticed this request and gave Post the goggles for free 99! Post Malone’s got us saying “Wow.”

 

