© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Is Post Malone in Final Destination?

September 7, 2018

Post Malone must be in a new sequel of Final Destination. Just weeks after his plane made an emergency landing, Post Malone was involved in a two-car crash early Friday morning in West Hollywood that totaled his white Rolls-Royce Wraith. 

Rapper Post Malone walked away uninjured after his Rolls Royce was t-boned by another car this morning in Beverly Hills. “Almost a plane then almost a car, guys” - watch as Malone jokes around just a short time after his accident. He tweeted later, “God must hate me lol” >> Click the link in bio for more info #postmalone

A post shared by CBS Los Angeles (@cbsla) on

Hopefully Post Malone will stay away from planes, trains and automobiles in the next couple weeks. 

Tags: 
Post Malone

Recent On-Demand Audio
9.7.18 How To NOT Get In Trouble For Cheating ”The Dopest Moment" - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
9.7.18 The Full Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listener's Friend Had Her Shady Ways Exposed By Her Own Child! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
Our Listeners Bonded Over Cheating & Ninja Turtles in A Radio Speed Date! - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
If You’re Eating Organic, Alexa Has A Message For You.. - AMP Morning Show AMP Morning Show with Edgar, Brian and Chelsea
View More On-Demand Audio