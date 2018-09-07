Is Post Malone in Final Destination?
Post Malone must be in a new sequel of Final Destination. Just weeks after his plane made an emergency landing, Post Malone was involved in a two-car crash early Friday morning in West Hollywood that totaled his white Rolls-Royce Wraith.
Rapper Post Malone walked away uninjured after his Rolls Royce was t-boned by another car this morning in Beverly Hills. “Almost a plane then almost a car, guys” - watch as Malone jokes around just a short time after his accident. He tweeted later, “God must hate me lol” >> Click the link in bio for more info #postmalone
god must hate me lol— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018
Hopefully Post Malone will stay away from planes, trains and automobiles in the next couple weeks.