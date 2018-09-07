Is Post Malone in Final Destination?

Post Malone must be in a new sequel of Final Destination. Just weeks after his plane made an emergency landing, Post Malone was involved in a two-car crash early Friday morning in West Hollywood that totaled his white Rolls-Royce Wraith.

god must hate me lol — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

Hopefully Post Malone will stay away from planes, trains and automobiles in the next couple weeks.