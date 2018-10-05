Poppy, MAX, Cole Swindell, Ann Wilson, Slash All Do 1THING to Help Our Environment

Poppy, Cole Swindell, Slash

October 5, 2018
1Thing

What in the world could rock icon Slash have in common with country star Cole Swindell and pop star MAX? It's easy. They're among the many of your favorite musicians who are doing 1Thing to help the environment. 

Find out what Slash, MAX, and Cole do to protect the planet, as well as Poppy, Ann Wilson, and . Check it out:

Noted: never ask Poppy or Ann Wilson for an extra piece of paper! Anyway, remember that if everyone did just 1Thing to help the environment, our world would be a much better place.

Get more information on our 1Thing sustainability initiative and see more celebrities share their #Thing by clicking here.

 

 

   

 

