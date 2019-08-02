Pokemon Pop-Up Bar Is Coming To LA

Gotta catch 'em all! All of our nostalgic dreams are coming true for those who grew up with the popular animated series and wishing they were a Pokemon trainer themselves. The pop-up bar is expected to run from September 7 through the 15 and admission will include a Poké burger, a Pokemon themed-cocktail, and with a handful of opportunities to win Poke-rific prizes!

According to Secret LA, the pop-up will present a game component similar to the one played back in the day on the accent gaming counsel otherwise known as a Game Boy. Pokémon enthusiasts will have to hunt, catch, and battle their characters IRL, so make sure you that Charmander and Jigglypuff are prepared! The games will be split into seven regions with two-hour sessions; those who complete all seven will be deemed the ultimate winner among each division. If battling isn’t your thing, dance the night away to live DJ’s; be sure not to break too much of a sweat as there will be a prized winner for the best-dressed costume!