P!nk Stops Show To Hug 14-Year-Old Fan Who Recently Lost Her Mother

By Rebecca Zamer and Joe Cingrana

August 23, 2018

Singer P!nk stopped her Brisbane, Australia concert Tuesday night to console 14-year-old fan Leah Murphy after seeing her sign in the crowd stating she recently lost her mother, Debbie.

Prior to the concert, Leah's cousin Katrina posted on Facebook about the show, asking friends and family to share the post with the hope that P!nk would see it. However it was the sign which read, "My name is Leah — I'm 14 years old. I lost my beautiful Mum last month. I would LOVE a hug … Please!" that brought her down into the seats.

The pop superstar didn’t just give her a heartfelt hug, but also gave her some words of encouragement, autographed her arm, and snapped a few selfies!

"I just really feel it was a hug from heaven. I do feel her mum orchestrated the whole thing" Leah's aunt tells ABC News in Australia. "She relates to the music, I think she's grieving through the lyrics and it's helping her process it."

