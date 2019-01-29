Pink’s Hot Dogs is Going Blue and Gold for Rams

(KNX 1070) -- Pink’s Hot Dogs, the landmark Hollywood hot dog stand, is turning all its pink colors to blue and gold in honor of the Los Angeles Rams trip to the Big Game.

For the first time in its 79 year history, Pink’s will be repainted to reflect the team's colors, and 100 percent of the proceeds from their famous "Blue & Gold" hot dog, a double bacon chili cheese dog to the Los Angeles Rams Foundation. Additionally, Pink’s is making a $500 bet on the Rams with a Boston-based hot dog stand, Spikes Junkyard Dogs. The winnings will go to the winner’s favorite charity.

January 29 until the Rams win the Big Game on February 3!