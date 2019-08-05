Perform as the Opening Act at We Can Survive 2019

August 5, 2019

>> GO TO OPENINGACTRADIO.COM TO SIGN UP NOW

RADIO.COM is giving you the chance to perform alongside music's biggest stars at We Can Survive 2019, whose past performers include Ariana Grande, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Marshmello, Sam Smith, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Paramore, Bruno Mars, Calvin Harris, and many more! This year's show will once again take place on Saturday, October 19th at the iconic Hollywood Bowl!

You or your group will get to help launch your career in front of 20,000 screaming fans, win $10,000 - and have your performance with music's biggest stars watched across the US!

Competitors will also be mentored by superstar recording artists and multi Grammy-Award winning producers.

Click HERE or go to OpeningActRadio.com to sign up for your chance to win!

